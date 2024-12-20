Open Menu

Cleanup Operation Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Cleanup operation launched

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) In the line with special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment team has initiated a comprehensive operation against encroachments across the city.

Talking to APP on Friday, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Baloch said all shopkeepers and businesses have been strictly directed to refrain from any form of encroachment. Those failing to comply will face strict action, including the sealing of shops, confiscation and auctioning of goods and heavy fines, she said.

She urged individuals involved in encroaching upon public spaces to voluntarily remove their structures immediately. The operation aims to restore public spaces and ensure a smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian access, she added.

