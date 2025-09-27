Cleanup operation reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan, conducted a detailed visit to various areas of the city on Saturday to review the situation following the recent anti-encroachment operation.

During the visit, the Commissioner inspected key markets and major inner-city roads, including Chak No. 39 North, Kot Farid Road, Iqbal Colony Road, Block No. 12, Dairy Road, and Khushab Road. While inspecting these areas, he took strict notice of re-established encroachments and illegal structures, particularly in Block No.

12.

He issued immediate directives to the Para Force and Encroachment Inspector to take prompt action against these violations and to submit a detailed report.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that anti-encroachment operations must continue on a daily basis. He also instructed that the post-operation situation should be closely monitored to ensure that no temporary or permanent encroachments reappear at any location.

Director Development Bilal Hassan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.