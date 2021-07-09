Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Asad Umar

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development has said that poor compliance with SOPs and Indian variant are the main cause of fourth wave in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that fourth wave of Coronavirus started in Pakistan.

He said that poor compliance with SOPs and Indian variant are the main causes of fourth wave.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that he had warned about possible emergence of fourth wave inthe country.

The fourth wave is emerging at the moment when all political parties are busy running their campaigns for upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to wear masks and get vaccinated. The PM also said that Indian variant was causing serious threat.