Clear road map on National Kashmir Policy, solution of Kashmir issue: Liaqat Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Central leader of Jamat e Islamai and Secretary General of Mili Yakjehti Council, Liaqat Baloch Wednesday said that it was only solution of Kashmir issue to give clear road map on National Kashmir Policy.

Addressing a press conference here , he said that it was a time for unity and whole nation should stand with people of Kashmir in this difficult time.

Liaqat Baloch appealed to JI to launch peaceful protest against the desecration of Holy Quran in Narvey in all districts headquarters.

�"It is underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan," he said, adding that such actions could not be justified in the name of "freedom of expression".

He stressed that Western countries should take steps towards checking such shameful acts.

He also urged the Muslim nations to raise the issue at international level and called for the release of Ilyas.