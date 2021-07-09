Clear signs of 4th wave of COVID starting in the country: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said as two weeks back, he had warned of possible emergence of the fourth wave of COVID, now clear signs of the fourth wave were starting in the country.

"I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of fourth wave starting," he said in his tweet. He said poor compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), coupled with spread of variants of concern-Indian variant in particular, were the main cause.

The minister who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said that field reports were showing complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.

"If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down," he added.