Clearance operation in Panjgur continues: Lango

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langu Thursday said that clearance operation to arrest the militants behind attacks on security forces was continuing in Panjgur.

Addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club, he said that the security agencies had intercepted communication between the perpetrators of Punjgur and Noshki attacks and their handlers sitting in the neighboring countries.

"Brave forces of Pakistan have always rendered matchless sacrifices for the security and peace of the homeland," he said, adding that timely response from the security forces saved Panjgur and Noshki from huge human loss.

Attacks by the anti-peace elements on security check posts were successfully repulsed, he added.

The Punjgur bazaar had been shutdown and would remain closed till the four to five fleeing terrorist were arrested from their hiding, he maintained.

About the details of the operations carried out in the aftermath of the militants attack, Lango said that 9 terrorists were killed in Noshki operation while 5 were killed in Panjgur.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of terror in some parts of the province, he said that foreign forces were patronizing the anti-peace elements operating in Balochistan. He, however reiterating the government resolve stressed that the country's forces would defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy.

"We are proud of our soldiers who successfully repulsed the attacks of coward enemy while inflicting heavy damage to the terrorists," he added.