Clearance Operation Of CTD Kabal Building Continues

Published April 26, 2023

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The operation to clear the Counter Terrorism Department's Police Station at Kabal of unexploded materials continued on Wednesday.

According to official sources, 70 percent of the building, including the ground and first floors, had been cleared of explosives by the technical experts, and search and rescue teams of Pakistan Army, while the clearance of the basement was underway.

Five vehicles were also retrieved from the building's debris.

