Clearly looks like PPP taking revenge from Karachi: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that clearly looks like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is taking revenge from Karachi.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "after witnessing the attitude and performance of the PPP Government in Sindh, especially towards Karachi, I have come to a conclusion that for years, there is a deliberate attempt by PPP to destroy this great city and damage Pakistan economically". He said that PPP has robbed us for decades without remorse.

"I promise to take it up with the Prime Minister who has always shown great concern about Karachi. He said Prime Minister has followed the constitution in letter & spirit and allowed provinces to work independently.

He said but what happens when a Provincial Government works against the interest of its citizens. He said that unless Pakistan rids itself from such criminals, we will not be able to realize our true potential, adding that till that happens, it's one step forward two steps back.