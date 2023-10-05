Cleft Lip, palate patients camp on Friday

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A free medical camp will be held here on Friday to treat Cleft lip and palate patients.

It is being arranged by the Islamabad Cleft Lip and Palate Association (ICLAPA), said a news release issued here on Thursday.  

According to the Association’s senior member Farhat Akhtar Rehman, an ICLAPA team of surgeons will treat and operate on the affected children.

The parents of the affected children could contact Farhat on phone numbers 03335157676 and 0300-5192490 to get treatment.

The Association has been providing free medical facilities to poor families since 2004 with the support of families, friends, and philanthropists. 

The ICLAPA was a group of volunteers, which relied on donors to bring hope and happiness into the lives of people, for whom it was financially difficult to give treatment to their children.

