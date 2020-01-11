UrduPoint.com
Cleric Arrested Over Molestation Of Minor Girl

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:37 PM

Cleric arrested over molestation of minor girl

Kalar Syedan police have arrested a cleric over his alleged involvement in molesting a minor girl.According to the petitioner, the girl went to Mosque for religious education where cleric named Ansar Ali committed unethical acts with her.

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Kalar Syedan police have arrested a cleric over his alleged involvement in molesting a minor girl.According to the petitioner, the girl went to Mosque for religious education where cleric named Ansar Ali committed unethical acts with her.

Police launched an investigation into the matter on mother's complaint and arrested Hafiz Ansar Ali. The investigation from culprit is underway.

