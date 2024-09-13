Open Menu

Clerical, IT Staff Training Course Concludes At Prison Staff Training Academy In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Clerical, IT staff training course concludes at Prison Staff Training Academy in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A month-long training course for clerical and IT staff, organized by the Inspectorate General of Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concluded on Friday at the Prison Staff Training Academy in Haripur.

The course, which marked the first of its kind, 41 officials representing various prisons across the province participated.

Master trainers from the Regional Prisons Office Hazara, Central Jail Haripur, and the academy were engaged for the training.

The ceremony to mark the conclusion of the course was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Muhammad Naeem Khan, as the chief guest while Commandant of the Academy Ameen Shoaib, along with Superintendent of Central Jail Haripur Umair Khan, and Deputy Commandant of the Academy Usman Javed were also present on the occasion.

Commandant Ameen Shoaib welcomed the guests and praised the efforts of the master trainers and trainees.

He highlighted the significance of the training in enhancing the skills of clerical and IT staff within the prison system.

In his address, the chief guest commended the Inspector General of Prisons for his initiative and urged the trainees to pass on their newly acquired skills to their colleagues in their respective prisons.

Superintendent Umair Khan also addressed the event, describing the training as a major milestone in professional development for clerical and IT staff and recommending that similar courses be offered in the future.

Trainees expressed their satisfaction with the training and the academy's facilities, sharing their positive feedback on the course content and delivery.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to trainees, master trainers, and other officials, followed by a luncheon for all participants.

