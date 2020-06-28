ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Leadership of different religious and political organizations on Sunday announced their support for implementing Muttahida Ulema board's code of conduct and desired registering cases against the elements making sacriligeous comments about 'Ashab-e-Rasool' on social media websites under terrorism act.

Speaking in an Ulema, Mashaykh Convention presided over by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, the representatives of different religious schools of thought vowed foiling each and every conspiracy of fanning anarchy, extremism and terrorism in the country, says a press release.

Leading scholars stated that Pak Army had offered enormous sacrifices for achieving peace and stability in Pakistan.

The clerics stated that some conspiring elements wanted to create anarchy and chaotic situation in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that some conspiring elements had become active on social media to serve their vested interests.

Ashrafi said a meeting of National Reconciliation Council would be held on July 1 in Faisalabad. While another meeting of different religious schools of thought has also been arranged in Islamabad on July 6 to devise mechanism on prevailing situation in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that the leadership of different religious schools of thought were united to foil any conspiracy against the country in Moharam.