UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clerics Announce Supporting Muttahida Ulema Board's Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Clerics announce supporting Muttahida Ulema Board's code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Leadership of different religious and political organizations on Sunday announced their support for implementing Muttahida Ulema board's code of conduct and desired registering cases against the elements making sacriligeous comments about 'Ashab-e-Rasool' on social media websites under terrorism act.

Speaking in an Ulema, Mashaykh Convention presided over by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, the representatives of different religious schools of thought vowed foiling each and every conspiracy of fanning anarchy, extremism and terrorism in the country, says a press release.

Leading scholars stated that Pak Army had offered enormous sacrifices for achieving peace and stability in Pakistan.

The clerics stated that some conspiring elements wanted to create anarchy and chaotic situation in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that some conspiring elements had become active on social media to serve their vested interests.

Ashrafi said a meeting of National Reconciliation Council would be held on July 1 in Faisalabad. While another meeting of different religious schools of thought has also been arranged in Islamabad on July 6 to devise mechanism on prevailing situation in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that the leadership of different religious schools of thought were united to foil any conspiracy against the country in Moharam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Faisalabad Army Social Media July Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

1 hour ago

Sustainable agriculture is an economic and social ..

2 hours ago

Dubai businesses explore opportunities in Mozambiq ..

2 hours ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

2 hours ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.