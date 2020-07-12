(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Religious scholars and clerics of different schools of thought Sunday unanimously announced endorsing Code of Conduct of Mutahidda Ulema board and suggested to take strict action against violators of the code of ethics.

According to a press release, a joint declaration issued by the representatives of leading Ulema and Religious Scholars of different religious organizations and schools of thought suggested strict action against violation of the code of conduct and also resolve to contain and check the elements issuing 'Fatwas' against the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

The clerics also demanded of the government to ensure legislation on Paigham-e-Pakistan draft, urging it to ensure legislation for sanctity of Ashab-e-Rasool, Ahl-e-Bait.

The clerics said any sectarian group, individual or organisation can't be allowed to make chaos in the country fuelling sectarianism.

Enemies of Pakistan aims at fanning sectarian violence in the country and all these conspiring elements can be contained with unity and harmony among all religious organizations and sects.

The joint declaration stated that meetings of Peace Committees in all cities of Punjab will be held with participation of respective Ulema-Mashaykh to ensure religious harmony in the province.

The clerics also appealed public to identify conspiring elements fanning anarchy and chaos in society on religious grounds in society as well as on social media.

The joint declaration urged Ulema,Imams, Zakireen and religious organizations to keep check on respective elements responsible for making religious hatred and prejudice in their respective speeches on sectarian grounds.

The clerics demanded of the government to take strict action against elements making sacriligeous propaganda against 'Ashab-e-Rasool Ahl-e-Bait' on social media.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking on the occasion said temple issue in Islamabad was before the court and Islamic Ideology Council, adding Pakistan Ulema Council would present its stance in this regard before Islamic Ideological Council.

Scholars, orators or clerics in their public sermons will not use sacrilegious remarks for prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H), caliphs, Imams, Imam Mehdi.No religious sect would support or endorse any blasphemer.

Code of Conduct asks religious leadership to disassociate themselves from the individuals uttering sacrilegious remarks.

There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hate-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content. Similarly code suggests complete ban on hurting and outrageous religious slogans and any sacrilegious remarks against Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic scholars.

Joint religious congregations should be held at public level to demonstrate solidarity within all religious sects.