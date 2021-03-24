Clerics urged to play role in creating awareness about dangers of coronavirus: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that religious leaders and clerics of all schools of thought should play their effective role in creating awareness among the people and sensitize them about adopting safety measures against COVID-19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that religious leaders and clerics of all schools of thought should play their effective role in creating awareness among the people and sensitize them about adopting safety measures against COVID-19.

He was presiding over the meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) on Wednesday while SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, ADC HQ Muhammad Khalid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that third wave of coronavirus is most dangerous and all wards of government hospitals reserved for corona patients are nearly full. Therefore, the people should adopt precautionary measures and implement anti-corona SOPs strictly to defeat this virus.

He appealed to the clerics of all schools of thought to sensitize the people to stay at home mostly and use face masks while going out of the house.

The district government is also using all sources of publicity to create awareness among masses against coronavirus, he added.

He said that district administration would maintain close liaison with the religious scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for the establishment of peace. He informed that District Mosques Committee has been made functional and ADCG will hold regular meeting of the committee.

Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi, Mumtaz Hussain, Abdul Rasheed and others also addressed the meeting.