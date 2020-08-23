Clerics vow implementing Muharram-ul-Haram code of conduct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :All the religious schools of thought were committed to ensure implementation on 'Code of Conduct' to ensure religious harmony during the days of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, said leading scholars and clerics of different religious organizations on Sunday.

Addressing a Press Conference Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and others said that in accordance with 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Draft' a code of conduct has been devised with consent of leading Ulema and Religious Scholars of different sects to ensure harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The clerics said that religious scholars and leadership of all religious organizations and sects have announced unanimously to dissociate from extremist and terrorists elements.

A Coordination Committee comprising Allama Hussein Akbar, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Afzal Haidri and Maulana Aseedur Rehman Saeed has been constituted in the aegis of Muthahida Ulema board Punjab to ensure harmony in the country during Ashura.

Any Islamic sect should not be declare 'infidel' and any Muslim or non-Muslim should not be declare 'worthy of killing' and people of Pakistan and believers of all religious sects will live their lives as per rights of Constitution of Pakistan.

There should be complete ban on publication of violent and hateful religious content, hate-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content must be checked. Similarly there should be complete ban on outrageous religious slogans and no sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic Jurisprudents.

Joint religious congregations will be held to demonstrate solidarity within all religious sects.

Government of Pakistan should ensure implementation on 'National Action Plan' without any distinction.

'Paigham-e-Pakistan' was an unanimously approved draft and to ensure legislation on this draft, consultation process should be initiated on priority.

Decree (Fatwa) holds very importance in Islamic Shariah; therefore, decree in accordance of the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah will be approved and strict action should be taken on decrees issued contrary to the teachings of Quran-o-SunnahHafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi announced holding 'Unity of Ummah Conferences' to highlight prevailing issues of Muslim Ummah and to devise mechanism to address the challenges of Kashmir, Palestine and Muslim Ummah.

Ashra-e-Tahafuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabowat' will be observed all over the country from September 1 to 10th.