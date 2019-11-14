Clerk arrest on corruption in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Anti-corruption team arrested a clerk red handed while accepting bribe from a citizen.

According to official source, Mazhar Abbas r/o Jhang in his complaint submitted to Director Anti Corruption said that Clerk Fazal Abbas posted at AC office Jhang demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from him against 'help' in issuance of 'Fard'(land record).

Circle Officer Jhang,Ghulam Abbas raided and arrested the clerk and registered a case against him.