UrduPoint.com

Clerk Arrested For Ghost Appointments

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Clerk arrested for ghost appointments

The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a head clerk of the irrigation department, Faisalabad, over ghost appointments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a head clerk of the irrigation department, Faisalabad, over ghost appointments.

Sheikh Tahir Mehmood has been arrested on the allegation of bogus appointments of 15 'Baildars' ten years before in Sheikhupura district for 80 days but after the lapse of the stipulated time, he continued to receive salaries of the ghost employees for ten years and caused loss to state exchequer approximately Rs 6 million.

A case has been lodged against the accused and he was arrested from Sheikhupura.

In another case, the ACE Punjab arrested constable Ghulam Abbas Randhawa, working at ACE police station Faisalabad on deputation, who has been arrested in acase on the allegation of receiving a bribe from a complainant, Mian Naseer Ahmad.

Two days physical remand of the accused has been granted by the magistrate.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Police Station Sheikhupura From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appoints coordi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appoints coordinator

33 seconds ago
 CM pays tributes to armed forces

CM pays tributes to armed forces

34 seconds ago
 EU Warns Russia Against Using Pacts With DPR as Pr ..

EU Warns Russia Against Using Pacts With DPR as Pretext for Military Action Agai ..

36 seconds ago
 Over 550 female students participated in training ..

Over 550 female students participated in training camp on "Sanf-e-Nazuk se Sanf- ..

39 seconds ago
 Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

50 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>