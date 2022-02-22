Clerk arrested for ghost appointments

The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a head clerk of the irrigation department, Faisalabad, over ghost appointments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a head clerk of the irrigation department, Faisalabad, over ghost appointments.

Sheikh Tahir Mehmood has been arrested on the allegation of bogus appointments of 15 'Baildars' ten years before in Sheikhupura district for 80 days but after the lapse of the stipulated time, he continued to receive salaries of the ghost employees for ten years and caused loss to state exchequer approximately Rs 6 million.

A case has been lodged against the accused and he was arrested from Sheikhupura.

In another case, the ACE Punjab arrested constable Ghulam Abbas Randhawa, working at ACE police station Faisalabad on deputation, who has been arrested in acase on the allegation of receiving a bribe from a complainant, Mian Naseer Ahmad.

Two days physical remand of the accused has been granted by the magistrate.