Clerk Arrested For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Clerk arrested for taking bribe

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested a clerk of the Building Department Faisalabad for taking a bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested a clerk of the Building Department Faisalabad for taking a bribe.

An ACE spokesman on Wednesday said Chaudahry Tariq Javaid of Chak No77-RB Jaranwala, in a complaint, said account clerk of Building Department Abdul Haq was demanding bribe for a legal work.

To which, an ACE team under supervision of Judicial Magistrate Saghir Ahmad conducted a raidand nabbed the clerk red handed while receiving bribe.

The team also recovered marked Currency notes worth Rs 22,000 from the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

