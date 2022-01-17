Clerk caught red handed

UrduPoint.com

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) here Monday allegedly arrested a clerk of the Sindh Revenue Department red-handed while taking bribe

A spokesman of the establishment informed that Inspector Agha Hussain conducted the raid in the presence of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Aijaz Ali Chang.

He said the bribe amount was also recovered from the clerk identified as Tariq Khaskheli who worked at the Peoples Service Center in Shahbaz Building, the headquarters of regional bureaucracy in Hyderabad.

The spokesman said the ACE would also check his previous record of corruption and the allegations thereof.

He told that the suspect would be produced before the court on January 18 to obtain his remand.

