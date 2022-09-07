Clerk held for taking bribe

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) task force claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a clerk of District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for corruption.

ACE authorities said that Malik Arshed, resident of Sargodha city submitted a complaint to ACE Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, alleging that admin clerk of DHQ hospital Muhammad Hamza was demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe to get job for him in the hospital, while he had already taken Rs 300,000 in this regard.

On the direction of Regional Director, Assistant Director investigations, Tasawer Abass Bosal along with Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Tufail Harral conducted a raid at the hospital and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe.

The raiding team recovered bribe money from him and sent him behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.