Clerk held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested a clerk of the Buildings Department for taking bribe in Bhakkar district, on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the ACE office, one Mushtaq Hussain, a resident of Bhakkar city, submitted a complaint to ACE Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar, stating that he was working as a contractor in the Buildings Department. He said a clerk of the Accounts section of the Buildings Department, Meharban Ali, was demanding Rs 25,000 as bribe to approve his bill.

The regional director ordered Circle Officer ACE Bhakkar Ameer Abdullah Khan to conduct an inquiry. The circle officer, along with Judicial Magistrate Fiyaz Ahmad Sajra, conducted a raid at the Account Office of the Buildings Department and caught Meharban Ali red-handed while getting the bribe amount.

The raiding team also recovered the bribe money from him and sent him behind bars.

Further investigation was underway.