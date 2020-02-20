UrduPoint.com
Clerks Of Irrigation Department Arrested For Taking Bribe In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption police have arrested head clerk of colony officer, clerk of Irrigation Department and an other person for misusing of power and corruption charges.

According to details Ali Yousuf s/o Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Block No.

4 Sargodha informed the ACE Regional Director Babar Rehmab that head clerk of colony officer Sanaullah Khan along with clerk of Irrigation Department Muhammad Saeed Bhatti and an other person Nazar Muhammad have taken already Rs8.5million as a bribe to the lease of 1200 kanal of state land for 99 years and now they were also demanding more than 2 lakh bribe.

On the direction of director ACE the circle officer Muhammad Akran Tabassam under the supervision of Civil Judge Hafiz Khalid Mehmood has conducted raid and arrested the head clerk Sanaullah Khan, clerk Muhammad Saeed Bhatti and Nazar Muhammad red handed and recovered bribe amount Rs2, 00,000.

