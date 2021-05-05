Clifton police fails to ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government including closure of non-essential businesses with exemption to essential services were being violated at large in posh locality of Clifton.

To arrest the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government had announced closure of markets, businesses and restaurants by 6pm while the essential services were allowed to operate after 6pm.

Despite clear instructions by the Federal and provincial governments including NCOC regarding closure of markets, dine-in and dine-out at restaurants and all other non-essential businesses were being violated in jurisdictions of Clifton and Boating Basin Model Police Station.

In Zamzama area, tea hotels were operational with dine-out facilities while patrolling police passing by several times ignoring the violations. In some of its lanes in Zamzama, the beauty salons were also found operational.

Similarly, businesses in Tekri Colony, Shireen Jinnah Colony and Hijrat Colony remain fully operational after 6pm.

In Tekri Colony, barber shops, hotels and even mechanics were working openly.

According to the notifications issued by the Sindh government, officer below the rank of an Inspector was not empowered to visit and check the implementation of SOPs while the officials of ASI and Constables were found raiding the businesses to check implementation of SOPs.

Besides, some traders also complained that the discriminated actions were being taken by the police. According to SOPs, maintenance of social distance, wearing masks was mandatory at marts, shops and others but these violations were also being ignored. A shopkeeper told APP that area police was only taking partial and discriminated actions to satisfy their superiors and prove their performance.

SHO Clifton, Boating Basin Model PS said that actions were taken against SOPs violations and FIRs had been registered. He said it was humanly impossible to take action against SOPs violations across the area of his jurisdiction.