Clifton Police Seizes 72kg Hashish, Arrests Two Of Inter Provincial Drug Racket

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:41 PM

As many as two accused of an inter-provincial drug cartel were arrested and 72kg hashish were seized during an operation conducted in Sikanadarabad, Shireen Jinnah Colony, claimed Clifton Police on Monday

According to SSP South Zubair Nazir Sheikh arrested identified as Mohsin and Saifullah belonged to transporter group while the police was still looking for prime suspect Abdullah. The drug cartel was being run under the cover of transport business. The seized drugs were concealed in 62 packets.

Drugs were transported to Karachi on orders of main suspect Abdullah and later supplied to different parts of the city.

District South Police would soon apprehend the prime accused also, said SSP Zubair Nazir.

Meanwhile, Additional SHO Clifton, Boating Basin Model PS Ashraf told APP that an FIR no. 437/2021 was registered under relevant sections of Control of Narcotic Substance Act and further investigations were underway.

He said the Shireen Jinnah Colony area was highly affected with drug business and indiscriminate action against involved suspects would be taken.

