Climate Action Plan for Karachi City kick starts with Rapid Strategic Appraisal, Visioning Workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and The Urban Unit on Thursday conducted a Rapid Strategic Appraisal and Visioning Workshop to commence the development of a Climate Action Plan for Karachi city (K-CAP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and The Urban Unit on Thursday conducted a Rapid Strategic Appraisal and Visioning Workshop to commence the development of a Climate Action Plan for Karachi city (K-CAP).

UNDP's global flagship initiative, Climate Promise, is actively engaged in Pakistan, extending support at provincial and local levels to fortify climate change governance.

This initiative, coupled with UNDP Pakistan’s Innovation-Accelerator Lab (AccLab), aims to revolutionize development approaches for accelerated impact through research, human-centred strategies, and portfolio logic. Climate Promise and AccLab are jointly spearheading the development of K-CAP, said a press release issued here.

At the Rapid Strategic Appraisal & Visioning Workshop to launch K-CAP, priority stakeholders from government departments and civil society organisations based in Karachi participated to set the tone for the city’s long-term decarbonization strategy.

The workshop was conducted in two sessions with robust participation from government departments in the first session and civil society organizations in the second.

The participants were engaged in interactive activities to identify gaps and prioritise the issues and challenges to draft their Long-term Vision Statements for a carbon-neutral Karachi city by 2050.

The Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the city’s commitment to implementing sustainable and practical solutions.

He appreciated the initiative and stated that “this city, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, is our home, and we are committed to implementing solutions that are sustainable, that are practical, and that is doable”.

The Mayor assured KMC’s fullest cooperation and role as custodian and proponent of implementing the climate action plan and has also dedicated a core team to facilitate the development of K-CAP.

At the visioning workshop, Usman Manzoor, Programme Officer Climate Promise, UNDP gave an overview of Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Long-Term Strategy (LTS), and technical support being provided to the Government of Sindh through K-CAP and NDC Implementation Plan.

Shruti Narayan from C40 spoke virtually at the event and reiterated the opportune launch of the project for Karachi city and its citizens to embark on forging more resilient and evidence-based pathways for a green and inclusive future. The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40) is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis. All C40 cities develop a Climate Action Plan that addresses the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the impacts of climate change and deliver wider social, environmental, and economic benefits.

Keeping in mind the unique challenges of the city, a dedicated Climate Action Plan for Karachi forms an integral part of Phase-II of UNDP Pakistan’s Climate Promise portfolio in collaboration with C40 Cities.

The recommendations generated in the visioning workshop from both government and civil society organisations will be integrated into the K-CAP development process.