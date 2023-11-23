Open Menu

Climate Action Plan For Karachi City Kick Starts With Rapid Strategic Appraisal, Visioning Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Climate Action Plan for Karachi City kick starts with Rapid Strategic Appraisal, Visioning Workshop

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and The Urban Unit on Thursday conducted a Rapid Strategic Appraisal and Visioning Workshop to commence the development of a Climate Action Plan for Karachi city (K-CAP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40), Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and The Urban Unit on Thursday conducted a Rapid Strategic Appraisal and Visioning Workshop to commence the development of a Climate Action Plan for Karachi city (K-CAP).

UNDP's global flagship initiative, Climate Promise, is actively engaged in Pakistan, extending support at provincial and local levels to fortify climate change governance.

This initiative, coupled with UNDP Pakistan’s Innovation-Accelerator Lab (AccLab), aims to revolutionize development approaches for accelerated impact through research, human-centred strategies, and portfolio logic. Climate Promise and AccLab are jointly spearheading the development of K-CAP, said a press release issued here.

At the Rapid Strategic Appraisal & Visioning Workshop to launch K-CAP, priority stakeholders from government departments and civil society organisations based in Karachi participated to set the tone for the city’s long-term decarbonization strategy.

The workshop was conducted in two sessions with robust participation from government departments in the first session and civil society organizations in the second.

The participants were engaged in interactive activities to identify gaps and prioritise the issues and challenges to draft their Long-term Vision Statements for a carbon-neutral Karachi city by 2050.

The Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, inaugurated the workshop, emphasizing the city’s commitment to implementing sustainable and practical solutions.

He appreciated the initiative and stated that “this city, Pakistan’s largest metropolis, is our home, and we are committed to implementing solutions that are sustainable, that are practical, and that is doable”.

The Mayor assured KMC’s fullest cooperation and role as custodian and proponent of implementing the climate action plan and has also dedicated a core team to facilitate the development of K-CAP.

At the visioning workshop, Usman Manzoor, Programme Officer Climate Promise, UNDP gave an overview of Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Long-Term Strategy (LTS), and technical support being provided to the Government of Sindh through K-CAP and NDC Implementation Plan.

Shruti Narayan from C40 spoke virtually at the event and reiterated the opportune launch of the project for Karachi city and its citizens to embark on forging more resilient and evidence-based pathways for a green and inclusive future. The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group (C40) is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis. All C40 cities develop a Climate Action Plan that addresses the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the impacts of climate change and deliver wider social, environmental, and economic benefits.

Keeping in mind the unique challenges of the city, a dedicated Climate Action Plan for Karachi forms an integral part of Phase-II of UNDP Pakistan’s Climate Promise portfolio in collaboration with C40 Cities.

The recommendations generated in the visioning workshop from both government and civil society organisations will be integrated into the K-CAP development process.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Civil Society Gas Undp Event All From Government

Recent Stories

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

2 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic coopera ..

Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic cooperation especially in trade, inve ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House attack case

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more points

2 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in 71 days

2 minutes ago
 ECP expedites preparations for general elections

ECP expedites preparations for general elections

2 minutes ago
Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

9 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepren ..

Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepreneurs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for G ..

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak birthday celebration ..

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29,244 power pilferers in 76 days

2 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan