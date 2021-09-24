UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Demand Climate Change Inclusion In SNC

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Climate activists demand Climate Change inclusion in SNC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Climate activists on Friday demanded the incumbent government to ensure inclusion of climate change as a subject in the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and ensure rigorous implementation of climate change policies for clean and green environment.

The climate activists hailing from Friday for the Future Pakistan and Impact and Youth Climate Activists staged Climate Strike as part of the global protests held all over the world under the theme Uproot the System.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Friday For the Future, Rida Rashid said the world in general and Pakistan in particular was under going serious climate crisis due to increased carbon emissions driving environmental degradation.

Ms Rashid added that as per Carbon Disclosure Project, 100 companies from 1988 till 2015 were responsible for emitting 71 percent of the total green house gas emissions (GHGs).

"These firms running over fossil fuels are rapidly damaging the environment leading to environmental pollution and natural calamities which should be taken to task for committing serious crimes against humanity," she maintained.

She appreciated the government's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project and said that there was more room for ensuring conservation and green development in other sectors as well.

Hamza, climate youth activist said that the existing environmental policies needed genuine implementation on ground including the ban imposed on plastic bags which was being flouted in the Federal capital.

"There should be a complete investigation for any violation reported of any environmental law and the culprit should be taken given strict punishment," he added.

As per Pakistan's nationally determined contributions (NDCs) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) it was estimated to have increase in its GHG emissions that should be curtailed through massive shift towards renewable energy solutions, Hamza demanded.

Razan Ahmed, climate youth activist said that global warming was seriously impacting ecology and human life that was causing surge in dengue disease in the federal capital and also locusts attacks that caused Rs one billion economic losses to the farmers.

Ameera from Impact and Youth Climate Activists demanded that the government should ensure transparency and monitoring of GHG releases from the fossil fuel based corporate sector as its tracking to help find solutions to increasing global environmental degradation.

She underscored that climate change was unevenly impacting human beings as women were 80 percent more affected during climate induced crisis, disasters and displacement followed by children. "The 26th UNFCCC conference of parties (COP-26) meeting is going to be held in Glasgow where the government of Pakistan should demand climate finance to cope with climate change as it is among the least contributor to global GHG emissions," she added.

After the media briefing the protesters demonstrated a die-in and chanted slogans outside the National Press Club with play cards demanding the government to ensure climate justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami World Dengue United Nations Rashid Glasgow Rida Women Gas 2015 Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.