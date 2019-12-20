UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Affects Development Of Human Speech: Study

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

Climate affects development of human speech: Study

Finding a correlation between climate and the evolution of language, researchers said that languages with complex tones are much more likely to occur in the world's humid regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Finding a correlation between climate and the evolution of language, researchers said that languages with complex tones are much more likely to occur in the world's humid regions.

Similarly, languages with simple tone occur more frequently in desiccated regions, whether frigid areas or dry deserts.

To discover an association between the environment and vocal sounds, researchers found that many languages of the world use tone or pitch to give meaning to their words, Science Daily reported.

"In my estimation, it changes a bit our understanding of how languages evolve," said Everett, associate professor in the department of anthropology at University of Miami College of Arts and Sciences, and lead investigator.

"It does not imply that languages are completely determined by climate, but that climate can, over the long haul, be one of the factors that helps shape languages," Everett noted.

The findings are supported by data relating to over half of the world's languages and to previous extensive experimental research on the properties of the human larynx that affect tonality.

Most were found in tropical regions, throughout Africa and Southeast Asia, but also in some humid regions of North America, Amazonia and New Guinea.

Related Topics

Africa World Lead Everett Miami Guinea Asia

Recent Stories

Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelott ..

4 minutes ago

Jam Kamal thanks Prime Minister for giving land of ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in sec ..

4 minutes ago

US Troops to Remain in Syria Until Local Allies Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi on ..

4 minutes ago

Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new par ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.