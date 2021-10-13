Climate Agenda Should Not Be Used for Promoting Political Interests - Putin

The climate agenda should not be used for resolving some political and economic issues, some fair rules are needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

"The climate agenda should not be a tool for promoting some countries' economic and political interests.

We should create unified, clear, fair and transparent global-level climate regulations, which should be based on real focus on climate, on understanding of the role of any country ... using mutually recognized accounting and monitoring modes for greenhouse gas emissions and absorption," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.