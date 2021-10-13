UrduPoint.com

Climate Agenda Should Not Be Used For Promoting Political Interests - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:37 PM

Climate Agenda Should Not Be Used for Promoting Political Interests - Putin

The climate agenda should not be used for resolving some political and economic issues, some fair rules are needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The climate agenda should not be used for resolving some political and economic issues, some fair rules are needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The climate agenda should not be a tool for promoting some countries' economic and political interests.

We should create unified, clear, fair and transparent global-level climate regulations, which should be based on real focus on climate, on understanding of the role of any country ... using mutually recognized accounting and monitoring modes for greenhouse gas emissions and absorption," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Gas

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

9 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

24 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Boost LNG Production to 140Mln Ton ..

Russia Plans to Boost LNG Production to 140Mln Tonnes Per Year by 2035 - Putin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.