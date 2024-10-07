Climate awareness week being observed in Dera

The district administration is observing climate awareness week by arranging a number of activities to educate people about climate change and its impact on the environment and wildlife

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district administration is observing climate awareness week by arranging a number of activities to educate people about climate change and its impact on the environment and wildlife.

According to the district administration, a number of activities had been planned over the week that would continue till Oct 11 to encourage people to contribute towards efforts being made for effectively preventing harmful effects of climate change.

Giving details, a photography competition has been organized and people have been asked for one original photograph that reflects the themes of climate change, environment, or wildlife, showcasing the unique beauty and challenges faced in the district.

It should be ensured that the picture was taken, along with a creative and meaningful title or caption and the winner will be awarded a cash prize for their outstanding contribution.

Similarly, the climate awareness week also features an awareness walk, seminars, speeches, and poster competitions.

As part of week-long activities, a campaign would be launched against the use of plastic bags that were hazardous as far as the environment is concerned.

Moreover, cleanliness activities would be carried out at tourist spots on the River bank besides launching of tree plantation drive.

At the end, a grant ceremony would be held at the deputy commissioner's office to award cash prizes to the winners of those activities.

