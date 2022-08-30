UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday said the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe in Pakistan, required the world's collective and prioritized attention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday said the scale of needs, with millions of people forced from their homes, schools and health facilities destroyed and livelihoods shattered by the climate catastrophe in Pakistan, required the world's collective and prioritized attention.

"Pakistan is awash in suffering," the UN Secretary General said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

"The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids - the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding," he added.

The UN Secretary General said that the climate catastrophe in Pakistan had killed more than 1,000 people with many more injured.

"Millions are homeless, schools and health facilities have been destroyed, livelihoods are shattered, critical infrastructure wiped out, and people's hopes and dreams have washed away. Every province of the country has been affected." The UN Secretary General recalled that in his prior position as High Commissioner for Refugees, he witnessed the enormous giving spirit of the Pakistani people welcoming and protecting millions of Afghan refugees and in many cases sharing their limited resources.

"It breaks my heart to see these generous people suffering so much," he said.

In response to the devastation, the Government of Pakistan has released funds, including immediate cash relief, he said, adding, "But the scale of needs is rising like the flood waters.

It requires the world's collective and prioritized attention." The United Nations is issuing a Flash Appeal for $160 million to support the response, led by the Government of Pakistan, the UN Secretary General said and added that the funds will provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support.

He said that South Asia is one of the world's global climate crisis hotspots, adding, people living in these hotspots are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts.

"As we continue to see more and more extreme weather events around the world, it is outrageous that climate action is being put on the back burner as global emissions of greenhouse gases are still rising, putting all of us everywhere in growing danger." The UN Secretary General said that the Government of Pakistan had asked for the international community's help. "Let us work together to respond quickly and collaboratively to this colossal crisis.""Let us all step up in solidarity and support the people of Pakistan in their hour of need. Let's stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country," he added.