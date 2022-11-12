UrduPoint.com

Climate Catastrophes In Pakistan This Summer Inflection Point For Country, Entire World: Mushahid

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Saturday said what happened in Pakistan this summer was an inflection point for Pakistan and the entire World.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled "Is Adaptation The New Climate Normal" held in Pakistan Pavilion at COP27 Sharm El-Sheikh, Senator Mushahid Hussain highlighted that Climate Change was a "borderless issue", a news release received here said.

Referring to Climate Justice and Climate Financing, he termed these two issues as a priority and a collective responsibility towards humanity.

Responding to a question on political debate regarding Climate crisis, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed recalled his first public hearing of the Climate Change committee in 2014 which he organized in Pakistan Parliament, wherein he stressed for redefining national security towards people centric approach.

The National Security Policy was adopted in consultation with all the stakeholders is leading to a paradigm shift and redefinition of national security. Now, the focus is more towards human security, environmental security, livelihoods, health, population and education of the people.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed commended UN Secretary General for becoming an advocate of Climate Justice. At global level, he demanded the major powers should shift their focus from geo-politics to humanitarian issues.

