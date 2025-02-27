Climate change a crisis, not environmental issue: Governor KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday emphasized that climate change is not merely an environmental issue but a crisis affecting every aspect of life, including the economy and public health.

Speaking at an international conference titled "Environmental Actions for the Future: Empowering Children and Women in Climate Resilience", organized by the renowned international organization KNH, the Governor highlighted the growing impact of rising temperatures on biodiversity, food security, and infrastructure.

He stressed the need for immediate and long-term policy measures to combat climate change, warning that failure to act would exacerbate existing challenges.

Addressing the conference as the chief guest, Kundi shed light on environmental protection, sustainable development, and the role of women and children in these efforts.

The conference aimed to highlight the effects of climate change on women and children, showcase successful climate initiatives led by them, and bring together policymakers, experts, and civil society organizations to discuss solutions. As part of the event, an art exhibition by students from various educational institutions was held, depicting climate-related issues.

Several experts, representatives from international organizations, embassies, and other relevant institutions participated in the seminar. KNH's Country Manager, Kiran Shehzadi, along with other speakers, underscored the importance of including children and women in climate action, saying that lasting solutions are impossible without their active participation.

Governor Kundi remarked that climate change is a global challenge, with developing nations being particularly vulnerable.

He said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change and called for collective efforts to tackle this crisis.

He emphasized that while women and children are among the most affected by climate change, they can also play a key role in the fight against it.

He urged educational institutions, government and non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to collaborate on strategies for environmental education, sustainable development, green energy, and forest conservation.

He also called on universities and research institutions to focus on eco-friendly technologies and engage the younger generation in environmental conservation efforts.

The Governor concluded by encouraging young people to contribute to environmental protection through scientific research and innovation, stressing that universities should play a leading role in promoting green technologies and fostering climate-conscious youth.

Meanwhile, Faisal Karim Kundi, has emphasized the vital role of educated women in a society’s progress and prosperity.

Speaking at an event organized by the Islamabad Founders Lions Club in honour of International Women’s Day, he highlighted the increasing contributions of women across various fields, driving economic, social, and cultural development.

The event was attended by Senator Nilofar Bakhtiar, club president Muhammad Naveed Malik, and prominent women from different sectors.

The Governor distributed awards to women for their outstanding achievements and stressed the need for greater female participation in all walks of life.

He praised former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s efforts for women’s empowerment and noted that educated women not only uplift their families but also contribute to national progress.

Acknowledging women’s growing presence in health, economy, politics, science, and technology, he particularly lauded their role in business and digital economy.

Governor Kundi also appreciated the Islamabad Founders Lions Club’s efforts in supporting orphan girls’ education and welfare in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Home. He commended their dedication to providing hope, opportunities, and a better future for young girls.