Climate Change A Matter Of Great Importance: Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Thursday hearing a case pertaining to climate change emphasized on the need for solutions to the climate crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Thursday hearing a case pertaining to climate change emphasized on the need for solutions to the climate crisis.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Lawyer Qazi Athar Ali argued that the climate was in dire straits, the glaciers were melting rapidly and the impacts on the environment could turn out to be devastating.

To this, the Chief Justice respondent that the glaciers were not melting that rapidly.

Qazi Athar said that the weather conditions in Pakistan had reached dangerous levels and were resulting in deaths.

Extreme weather conditions are a consequence of the rapidly changing climate, he added.

The Chief Justice remarked that people were also dying in France due to inclement weather conditions.

He told Athar that he would hear his take on the situation during an appeal on the matter in an official hearing as the issue was global and carried great importance.

The CJ apprised the lawyer that he would be given a full chance to present his case in the appeal's hearing.

