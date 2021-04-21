UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Affects Human Lives: Sadiq Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that through celebrating "Earth Day" the importance of the environment is being highlighted all over the world. "Climate change is directly or indirectly affecting human lives," the Senate chairman said in a special message on eve of World Earth Day being celebrated on Thursday (April 22).

In his message, the chairman underlined that steps were being taken within the country as per SDG,s set by the UN and all over the globe to combat the threats posed by climate change/Global Warming. The project initiated by the government of Pakistan like "billion tree Tsunami" is a landmark in this regard and is acknowledged worldwide.

The Parliamentary Caucus Committee and the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change had been set up in the country to adopt effective strategies to control the adverse effects of climate change in the country, he added.

"The Parliament of Pakistan has played an effective role in this regard and has adopted a comprehensive strategy along with legislation to make the environment humane and minimize the negative effects of climate change", the Chairman observed.

The chairman has appealed to the citizens of Pakistan to support "Earth day" by showing love to the Planet in true spirit and with great fervor.

*****Embargoed till Wednesday 2359 hours****

