Climate change affects women more than men

(@imziishan)

The climate change affecting both men and women but women were more vulnerable in the federal capital said Human Rights activist Syed Kasour Abbas here on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The climate change affecting both men and women but women were more vulnerable in the Federal capital said Human Rights activist Syed Kasour Abbas here on Thursday.

In an exclusive talking to APP, Syed Kasour Abbas said that that due to lack of awareness survey shows that slum areas of capital also women had been involved into domestic and outside work, so that tends them to be more affected.

He further added that the recently conducted survey showed that Climate Action to measure the living standards of lower working class of slums areas which are directly being affected by the changing patterns of climate change.

As many as 337 survey respondents - with 53 percent men and 47 percent women - from approximately Seven Thousands residents were taken as sample to conduct this survey.

The worst condition of water supplies, drinking water, sanitation system and drainage lines are causing serious diseases to the residents of the slums of Islamabad, report launched by the SSDO- The Sustainable Social Development Organization shows.

He further added that 21 percent women were strongly agreed, 61 percent agreed, 6 percent remained neutral and 12 percent disagreed to the statement that women are more conscious thus are reported more than men in seasonal diseases, he further added.