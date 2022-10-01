UrduPoint.com

Climate Change: Agriculture Research In Koh-e-Suleman Can Help Sustainable Farming

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Promotion of agriculture research in hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman area can help in sustaining farming by counter impacts of climate changes.

The recent spell of heavy rains not only damaged housing infrastructure but adversely affected the crops, at six lakh acres in districts. Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

According to agriculture experts, most the farmers are hill torrent employing traditional methods of farming which are beyond the production potential. Climate Change is a serious challenge which poses a real threat to the country's farming.

A team of agriculture experts from Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, led by Assistant Professor Dr Khurram Mubeen is conducting research activities in hill torrents for last four years.

The teams noted that the local people were following traditional style farming. Majority of the farmers are using old seed varieties which are also affecting the enhanced production, said Dr Khurram Mubeen while talking to APP, here. Dr Khurram suggested a number of measures to improve farming in the area to improve productivity.

There are two types of soil in the hill torrent, hard soil and sandy soil. He proposed deep ploughing at hard soil as it would help save crops from excessive water in case of heavy rains. It will also improve soil fertility and ground water level, which is essential to promote agriculture in the region. Use of Chisel plough is good for hard soil, he hinted.

There is also an impression that deep ploughing can cause soil erosion. He however rejected and stated that such field should not be irrigated directly but secondary sources.

Secondly, there should be an early warning system to impart timely information to farmers and other residents about sudden climatic change as heavy rain. The liaison among people of different areas in hill torrent is also essential in this regard, Khurram proposed. The farmers should do cross-ploughing.

A number of crops are being sown in the area. However, there is immense potential for pulses.

Government should also construct ponds to save water for agriculture purpose, added Dr Khurram.

He suggested farmers to grow new varieties as it would help improve production remarkably.

About working of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Dr Khurram stated that agriculture experts of the varsity were working in hill torrents for last four years. He stated that nearly 15 percent production improved at research plots, he disclosed. There are multiple factors and in case these are followed properly then the production could improve further.

Dr Khurram also hinted about new soil layers of two to three feet, due to recent floods. It will also be a challenging situation. He however suggested maximum research activities in the hill torrent to enhance agriculture production and strengthen farmers economically.

