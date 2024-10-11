Climate change awareness week observed in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jamil stressed the need to raise awareness about climate change and its mitigation to ensure a better environment for future generations.

He expressed these while addressing a ceremony marking the end of Climate Change Week at Degree College No. 1.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, college faculty, students, and representatives from various departments.

Additional deputy commissioner said that the climate change issue had become a challenge and collective efforts needed to successfully tackle its effects.

As part of such efforts, the district administration observed that week as climate awareness week which featured a number of activities to raise awareness among citizens in this regard.

He emphasized the importance of tree plantation, saying that proper care was essential for trees to grow into mature plants.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner also spoke on the occasion and highlighted environmental pollution issues, particularly the need to reduce plastic bag usage.

He stressed the importance of collective action from communities to address environmental challenges.

At the end of the ceremony, awards were presented to students who excelled in poster-making and speech competitions.