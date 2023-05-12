Climate change be considered in use of materials, designing construction work: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that climate change and environmental balance should be taken into account in the use of materials and design in construction activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that climate change and environmental balance should be taken into account in the use of materials and design in construction activities.

He said this while speaking as chief guest after inaugurating the 18th Annual Building Materials Exhibition and Conference IAPEX at Expo Center Karachi on Friday.

He said that green and environment-friendly constructions in accordance with local needs should be made possible.

The administrator Karachi said that the participation of a large number of domestic and foreign companies in the IAPEX exhibition every year is proof of its success.

He said the students who want to become architects and designers of tomorrow should take full advantage of this opportunity, adding that the theme of this year's exhibition is "Design - A Creative Journey" to introduce a new dimension in the field of building materials and designing which requires creative skills.

Rahman said such kind of exhibition gives an opportunity to know and learn a lot, it is a matter of pride for Karachi that this quality material exhibition and conference was being organized here regularly, in which valuable information is provided by experts of this field.

He said that the time has come for us to abandon the old ways and follow the modern construction trends, but in doing so with full consideration of the environmental aspect, it is the responsibility of building engineers along with soil and environmental experts too. The cost of construction has increased tremendously, he said.

He congratulated the organizers for holding a high-quality exhibition and conference on building materials.

Chairman Institute of Architect Pakistan, Karachi Chapter Aamir Nazir Chaudhry, main sponsor Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Idrees and well-known architects and designers of the city were also present on this occasion while the President of Institute of Architect Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan addressed through video link.