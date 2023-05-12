UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Be Considered In Use Of Materials, Designing Construction Work: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Climate change be considered in use of materials, designing construction work: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that climate change and environmental balance should be taken into account in the use of materials and design in construction activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that climate change and environmental balance should be taken into account in the use of materials and design in construction activities.

He said this while speaking as chief guest after inaugurating the 18th Annual Building Materials Exhibition and Conference IAPEX at Expo Center Karachi on Friday.

He said that green and environment-friendly constructions in accordance with local needs should be made possible.

The administrator Karachi said that the participation of a large number of domestic and foreign companies in the IAPEX exhibition every year is proof of its success.

He said the students who want to become architects and designers of tomorrow should take full advantage of this opportunity, adding that the theme of this year's exhibition is "Design - A Creative Journey" to introduce a new dimension in the field of building materials and designing which requires creative skills.

Rahman said such kind of exhibition gives an opportunity to know and learn a lot, it is a matter of pride for Karachi that this quality material exhibition and conference was being organized here regularly, in which valuable information is provided by experts of this field.

He said that the time has come for us to abandon the old ways and follow the modern construction trends, but in doing so with full consideration of the environmental aspect, it is the responsibility of building engineers along with soil and environmental experts too. The cost of construction has increased tremendously, he said.

He congratulated the organizers for holding a high-quality exhibition and conference on building materials.

Chairman Institute of Architect Pakistan, Karachi Chapter Aamir Nazir Chaudhry, main sponsor Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Idrees and well-known architects and designers of the city were also present on this occasion while the President of Institute of Architect Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan addressed through video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action ..

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

54 seconds ago
 Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

56 seconds ago
 RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly ne ..

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

14 minutes ago
 PBF demands growth oriented budget for next fiscal ..

PBF demands growth oriented budget for next fiscal year

2 minutes ago
 US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fisca ..

US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fiscal Year - Congressional Budget ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as traders weigh inflation, China tal ..

Stocks mixed as traders weigh inflation, China talks and debt

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.