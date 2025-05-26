Climate Change Committee alarms over waste crisis in Margalla Hills, demands urgent action

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change has raised serious concerns over unchecked waste dumping and sewage mismanagement in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), warning of severe environmental damage without immediate intervention

Chairperson Munaza Hassan led a meeting on Monday, where officials revealed that 48 restaurants and shops in the park generate 576 kg of solid waste daily, with many burning trash or releasing untreated sewage into Rawal Lake’s watershed. Only 16 businesses use private waste services, while 27 lack any proper sewage system.

"The lack of coordination between CDA, IWMB, and Pak-EPA is unacceptable," said Hassan. "Margalla Hills is a national treasure—we need joint enforcement now."

Officials from CDA and the Climate Ministry confirmed a zoning plan is underway with WWF and IUCN, but the committee criticized conflicting reports and delays.

The Committee also returned to the longstanding issue of e-waste regulation.

Despite reassurances from the Ministry, the Committee noted that no legal mechanism currently governs the collection, treatment, or disposal of e-waste—a gap that remains unresolved more than two decades after Pakistan signed the Basel Convention.

PIMS Hospital reported incinerating 1,000 kg of medical waste daily but outsources 20% due to excess.

The EPA assured private clinics follow guidelines, but lawmakers demanded stricter checks.

The committee ordered urgent collaboration between agencies, warning that further negligence risks irreversible harm to Islamabad’s ecosystem.

