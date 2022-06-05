UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Detrimental For Country, Future Generations Sans Mitigation: Sherry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Climate change detrimental for country, future generations sans mitigation: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on 'World Environment Day' (today) on Sunday said the effects of climate change will be detrimental to the future of the country and coming generations without taking necessary mitigation measures.

The Federal Minister in her message said the purpose of celebrating the 'Environment Day' was to spread awareness among the people regarding climate change.

Senator Sherry said not only Pakistan and South Asia but the whole world was being affected by the extraordinary effects of climate change.

"Climate change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. We stand at the forefront of the global meteorological emergency as a Pakistani," Sherry Rehman said.

Pakistan, she said was one of the few countries in the world to face the severe effects and threats of climate change.

"We are facing extreme temperatures and severe drought. Our forests are burning, glaciers are melting and rivers are drying up. We have to be careful in using water," Senator Sherry Rehman said.

She said that the humans were doing a lot of injustice to the land and natural environment, adding, "We should not pollute the sea, air and our land".

The Minister suggested that there was need to adopt climate culture to deal with climate crisis.

"Every Pakistani citizen has to play his role for the protection of environment and protection of his mother earth. A clean and healthy environment is possible only when every citizen fulfills his national and moral responsibility," Sherry Rehman said.

She urged the masses that there was only one Pakistan on this planet, and only by protecting the country's environment can we save it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Water Sherry Rehman Drought Sunday Moral Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

12 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

12 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.