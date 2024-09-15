Climate Change Disrupts Cloth Sale
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Climate change is not only a global environmental concern but also it is being felt in the clothing markets
of South Punjab as with erratic weather patterns which confusing the customers what sort of cloth to
be purchased.
Similarly, an unpredictable agricultural season, farmers, the backbone of the region’s economy, are facing financial difficulties. This, in turn, has led to a sharp decline in the sale of new cloth, particularly in rural
areas. Muhammad Saqib, a shopkeeper in Khanewal, shared the severe impact of climate variations on consumer behavior.
"There's been too much variation in the weather patterns. People are confused about when to shop for
the new season," Saqib said this while talking to APP. He maintained that many customers were now
delaying their purchases, waiting for more stable weather conditions before buying seasonal clothes.
"The sales have dropped remarkably compared to previous years," he added. This hesitation to shop
for new cloths stems from the difficulty in predicting when one season will end and the next will begin.
Winter now arrives late, and summers have become unpredictable, making it hard for consumers to
decide whether to invest in lighter summer wear or heavier winter clothing, he added. The typical seasonal
sales cycles are no longer reliable, and retailers are struggling to manage stock accordingly, he lamented.
The situation is further aggravated by the devastating effect of climate change on the agricultural sector.
Crops have been severely damaged due to erratic rainfall, and other extreme weather events.
Farmers, who depend on their harvests to earn a living, have seen their resources shrink drastically.
Many are now forced to cut down on non-essential spending, including shopping for clothes, Saqib stated.
Another shopkeeper named Rana Abdul Waheed, at Old Shujabad road, who invested Rs 20 million in his
cloth business, also hinted at a significant drop in sales. "I have six boys working at my shop. In the past,
during peak season, we used to earn Rs 200,000 to Rs 300,000 per day. Now, sales have plummeted to
Rs 5,000 on most days," he lamented. The drop in sales not only affected the livelihood but also impacted
the employees who rely on these businesses for their income. He, however, hoped that he was hopeful of handsome sales in near future. He pointed out that inflation, coupled with the financial strain on farmers,
had left many people unable to afford new clothes.
"Farming is the heart of this region, and when farmers suffer, everyone feels the pinch," he explained.
"People simply don’t have the money to spend on new cloths, especially when they’re dealing with losses
in agriculture." Inflation, another key factor, has compounded the situation. As the prices of essential goods
rise, families are prioritizing basic needs like food and shelter over shopping for clothes. Shopkeepers have
been left with unsold stock and are struggling to cover their overhead costs, including wages for their
employees, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shujabad’s citizens struggle with transport crisis1 minute ago
-
Media advisor Ombudsman out to mobilize overseas ‘Burewalians’11 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office provides relief to citizens31 minutes ago
-
Country' mosques, markets shine bright ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injured 441 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court51 minutes ago
-
'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations1 hour ago
-
PML-N leader calls for unity on 'Democracy Day'2 hours ago
-
Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister2 hours ago
-
Speeding car driver leaves woman dead in Gulberg, flees from scene2 hours ago
-
BJP systematically working to dis empower Muslims, erode their identity in IIOJK: report3 hours ago
-
Sindh University extends registration deadline for convocation 202412 hours ago