Climate Change disrupts clothing sales also

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Climate change is not only a global environmental concern but is now being felt in the clothing markets of south Punjab also, as the erratic weather patterns are confusing customers what sort of clothes should be purchased.

Similarly, an unpredictable agricultural season, farmers are facing financial difficulties. This, in turn, has led to a sharp decline in the sale of new cloths, particularly in rural areas.

Muhammad Saqib, a shopkeeper in Khanewal, shared the severe impact of climate variations on consumer behavior. "There's been too much variation in the weather patterns. People are confused about when to shop for the new season," Saqib told APP. He maintained that many customers were now delaying their purchases, waiting for more stable weather conditions before buying seasonal clothes. "The sales have dropped remarkably compared to previous years," he added.

This hesitation to shop for new cloths stems from the difficulty in predicting when one season will end and the next will begin. Winter now arrives late, and summers have become unpredictable, making it hard for consumers to decide whether to invest in lighter summer wear or heavier winter clothing, he added. The typical seasonal sales cycles are no longer reliable, and retailers are struggling to manage stock accordingly, he lamented.

The situation is further aggravated by the devastating effect of climate change on the agricultural sector. Crops have been severely damaged due to erratic rainfall, and other extreme weather events.

Farmers, who depend on their harvests to earn a living, have seen their resources shrink drastically. Many are now forced to cut down on non-essential spending, including shopping for clothes, Saqib stated.

Another shopkeeper, Rana Abdul Waheed, at Old Shujabad Road, who invested Rs 20 million in his clothing business, also complained about significant drop in sales. "I have six boys working at my shop. In the past, during peak season, we used to earn Rs 200,000 to Rs 300,000 per day. Now, sales have plummeted to Rs 5,000 on most days," he lamented. The drop in sales not only affected the livelihood but also impacted the employees who rely on these businesses for their income. He however hoped that he was hopeful of handsome sales in near future.

He pointed out that inflation, coupled with the financial strain on farmers, had left many people unable to afford new clothes. "Farming is the heart of this region, and when farmers suffer, everyone feels the pinch," he explained. "People simply don’t have the money to spend on new cloths, especially when they’re dealing with losses in agriculture."

Inflation, another key factor, has compounded the situation. As the prices of essential goods rise, families are prioritizing basic needs like food and shelter over shopping for clothes. Shopkeepers have been left with unsold stock and are struggling to cover their overhead costs, including wages for their employees, he added.

