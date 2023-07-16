(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Despite this year's cool March, experts on Sunday warned that Pakistan and the rest of the region could be under threat from climate change-driven hazards, likely to have catastrophic effects on the country's agriculture and living conditions.

It may be recalled here that domestic olive oil production during the last season was estimated at 70 million tonnes as compared to the output of over 100 tonnes of the corresponding period of last year, whereas the availability of olive fruit for value-added products was recorded at over 100 tonnes.

During the period, having badly influenced by the impact of climate change, rising temperatures during the flowering stage, and torrential rains, the local output remained less than last year's production, as the output of olive oil was reduced by 30 per cent.

However, the government, in collaboration with the Italian government, embarked upon a programme to train olive farmers in the country to revive and develop local production of oil protecting it from climate change impacts which will also help reduce reliance on the costly imported commodity.

The government was also working on promotion of olive farming and prepared a programme to convert wild olives into productive olive plants to increase the farm income of farmers in marginalized areas of the country. It may be mentioned that the third meeting of the steering committee on 'Olive Culture' was chaired by Italian Ambassador in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese and the Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MFSR).

Official source from the Ministry of climate Change and Environmental coordination, emphasized the importance of agriculture for sustaining life and the economy, and the need for sustainable agriculture practices to address challenges like low productivity and climate change.

Agriculture is the Primary source of food and raw materials for various industries, such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and biofuels, the sources said, adding that Pakistan was an agricultural country, with the sector accounting for a significant portion of the country's GDP and employing a large proportion of the population, they said.

Agriculture contributes more than 23 per cent to Pakistan's GDP and employs 37.4 per cent of the labour force, but productivity is currently below par, with decreasing cultivation area, climate impacts, a population-production gap, and agricultural imports amounting to $10 billion annually, they said.

Secretary Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Muhammad Ishaq, while talking to APP, highlighted the salient features of the climate change impacts on agriculture controlling which could boost revival of agriculture that bring economic prosperity for the country.

He also shed light on the landmark steps, being undertaken by the government to exploit full potential in agriculture and other domains under the ambit of the recently launched Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

He said around $50 billion investment and technology shifting in the next five years, primarily from Gulf states, is expected under the green initiative in the agriculture sector, that will help combat climate change impacts, besides yield productivity.

Giving an example, he said that earlier, as a scientific achievement, Pakistani agri scientists had introduced 20 new high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties of wheat and maize in a changing environment mod.

Mahmood Khalid Qamar, a noted environmentalist told APP that the agriculture sector was facing several climate challenges, such as low crop and livestock productivity, poor soil quality, and climate change impacts.

Therefore, investing in agricultural education and research is necessary for a prosperous and sustainable future for Pakistan," he added.

He urged the government and agricultural formations to use and develop climate friendly crops and implement sustainable agricultural practices that can reduce the use of water, fertilizer, and pesticides while still producing high yields of nutritious crops. It may be mentioned here that on the 13th of March 2023, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning that the country is likely to experience higher than usual temperatures during the upcoming summer season. In fact, an intense heat wave was predicted for the time between March and May.

According to PMD, the heat's intensity will rise beyond its normal levels due to the less rainfall expected for this duration. A 77% decrease in rainfall was reported for the month of February, which meant that the average day and night temperatures were higher than normal by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. Consequently, higher temperatures are expected not only for March but also April and May.

Previously, the average temperature in March was recorded to be around 26 degrees Celcisus.

A slight increase was observed last year, but the temperatures are expected to be even higher this year- with warnings of an imminent heat wave.