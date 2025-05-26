Climate change driving extreme weather events in Pakistan: DG-PDMA Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathiya, on Monday said that Pakistan, like the rest of the world, is facing rapidly changing climate patterns, leading to more frequent and intense natural disasters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that while there was a forecast for rain and storms in Punjab, the intensity of the recent weather events was unexpected.

“Eighteen people lost their lives and over 110 were injured,” he said, adding that 80% of the damage was caused by the collapse of improperly installed solar panels.

He urged the public to install solar panels securely to avoid such incidents in the future.

He said that while global temperatures are rising by 1 to 2 degrees, Pakistan is seeing sudden increases of 4 to 5 degrees, causing dangerous heat waves.

He stressed the need for strict measures to tackle rising temperatures. “We need more tree plantations and better control over urban expansion to manage the heat,” he added.