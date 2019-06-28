UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Exacerbating Natural Disasters: NDMA Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:24 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal on Friday said that the Climate Change was exacerbating the natural disasters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. General Muhammad Afzal on Friday said that the Climate Change was exacerbating the natural disasters.

Presiding over a meeting at Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh, he said that full fledged cooperation would be given to the PDMA Sindh in its efforts to cope with the disasters, according to a statement.

NDMA Chairman said that the natural flow had been disrupted due to the encroachments on canal banks and others. He asked the officials concerned to keep an eye on areas with major chances of floods and ensure resolution to other issues of locals in the said areas.

PDMA Sindh Director General Syed Salman Shah said that arrangements to cope with affects of monsoon have been finalized. He said that relief material have been dispatched to Sukkur and Jamshoro.

Later talking to media, NDMA chief said that all available resources would be utilized for provision of relief to the effected.

Arrangements were being finalized to ensure minimization of losses in the expected monsoon rains in all big cities including Karachi.

