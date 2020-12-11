Climate change experts demand linking national security with human security

Climate experts Thursday called for linking national security with human security in a virtual conference on climate change and its impacts on Pakistan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):Climate experts Thursday called for linking national security with human security in a virtual conference on climate change and its impacts on Pakistan here on Thursday.

The conference titled "Framing Pakistan's Climate Profile 2020-2030: Future Projections and Pathways to Resilience" was jointly organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), said a press release.

Experts from Pakistan as well as abroad were of the view that human security had not been prioritized in Pakistan and called for greater attention toward climate security, food security, climate vulnerability, disaster mitigation, and management of internal migration.

The participants of the conference also called for greater regional cooperation on climatic issues in South Asia.

Water security emerged as one of the key subjects discussed during the conference.

Dr Ghulam Rasool, Regional Programme Manager MENRIS, Mountain Environment Regional Information System (MENRIS) warned that if the current trends of warming continued, one-third of the glaciers in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region could melt by the year 2100.

He further said water security was the first to be affected by climate change. He strongly advocated for transboundary cooperation on climate change.

Dr Abid Qayum Sulehri, the Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Police Institute, called for better policies for ensuring food security.

He was of the view that the government's policies to incentivize the cultivation of water-intensive sugarcane and rice in the cotton belt had caused Pakistan's textile industry to import cotton for manufacture.

He was further of the view that beetroot needed to be incentivized for cultivation instead of sugarcane, which was a lesser water-intensive crop.

Maj Gen (R) Asghar Nawaz, Chief Executive/ Managing Director of two thermal power plants of Fauji Foundation emphasized the important role that could be played by the local governments if they were involved in climate response in Pakistan.

He maintained that currently all implementation-related decisions were stopping at the provincial level, which should not have been the case.

Dr Ahsen Tehsin, Disaster Risk Management Specialist from the World Bank, urged bringing gender into the discussions on climate change.

Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, President of IRS, called for raising awareness among the masses on climate change and involving communities in climate responses.

Dr Zeb Sathar, Senior Associate and Directs the Population Council's office, regretted the fact that population planning no longer featured high on the development priority agenda of the government.

She highlighted the higher incidence of multidimensional poverty in the rural areas most vulnerable to temperature rise and linked it with higher prevalence of population growth.

Dr Saqib Jafarey, Professor at City, University of London, was of the view that while Pakistan was quite strong on bringing out high quality policy documents, it was lacking in implementation.

Other speakers of the conference were the Chief Executive of CSCCC Aisha Khan, Ahmad Kamal, Federal Flood Commission, CEA/ CFFC, Dr Arif Goheer, Senior Scientific Officer at Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Islamabad, Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Hayat Former Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dr Usman Mustafa Senior Consultant with Pakhtunkhwa Economic Policy Research Institute (PEPRI), AWK University, Mardan, and Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel.