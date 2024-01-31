Open Menu

Climate Change Increasing Arsenic Levels In Drinking Water: SAU Scholar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 05:44 PM

The PhD scholar of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has said that the amount of arsenic in drinking water is increasing due to climate change in Pakistan, due to which millions of people and animals are affected, while due to consumption of arsenic-contaminated food and water could be feared to increase such poisoning

According to the spokesperson of the university, Ms Barira Rehman Talpar, a PhD scholar of the Veterinary Pathology Department of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of SAU while presenting her thesis on "Evaluation of Effects of Sodium Arsenite Poisoning on Health and Production of Poultry", has described that arsenic is a highly toxic metal and It is a colorless and odorless poison, which is found in air, soil, groundwater and river water.

She said that the presence of arsenic in water and food can increase the risk to the health of people, so there is a need to evaluate the pathological effects of arsenic during the growth of chickens. On this occasion, Dr Abdullah Arijo and Dr Nazeer Kalhoro appreciated and congratulated Ms. Talpar for her successful research PhD thesis: A large number of teachers, veterinary experts, and students were present on the occasion.

