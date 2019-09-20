Climate change increasing due to inaction of developed world : Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said climate change was increasing day by day, due to less attention of the developed world to redress the issue.

Addressing to the Climate Action March, near National Press Club, he said Pakistan was emitting less than one percent CO2 globally but was facing adverse impacts of climate change.

He said : "This Climate Action March has a purpose of gathering people to create awareness among the masses and bring attention of the developed countries, responsible for increased emissions and environmental degradation, to play their role in preserving the world." Amin said he had been part of climate change negotiations for the past 15 years where scientists had decided after detailed studies that the world had only 12 years to mitigate climate change risks.

"Pakistan is the most vulnerable country due to climate change as 2010 super-floods affected 1.6 million people and rendered Rs 10 billion economic losses to the country," he said and added Karachi heat wave killed 1200 people in recent years.

He referred to recent news bulletins reported another spell of, same magnitude, heat wave to occur in the upcoming days." He said "All these incidents are enough to make the world realize about the country's vulnerability due to climate change," adding the world's most hot city in 2018 was reported to be Jacobabad.

Unfortunately, he said there was no action being taken internationally as the world governments had turned a blind eye to climate change.

The environmentalists and activists across the world had started a greater movement to mobilize youth and they have taken stand to make the governments realize their responsibility to reverse climate change impacts, he added.

He referred to Swedish young environmental activists Greta Thunberg's interview in United Nations General Assembly where she said, "We need nature to safe nature by growing more trees and reduce carbon emissions." The adviser said Pakistan had planted one billion trees with its own resources and would plant 10 billion trees in next four years which is the vision and aim of PTI government.

"The government has categorically decided to plant trees and shift the country's energy mix to renewable energy by 20 percent. However, Ecosystem Restoration Fund of US$250 million has been created to finance ecology restoration projects," he informed.

Amin Aslam said: "We are demanding the world countries, baldy affecting the climate of Pakistan through their emissions, to give US$100 billion, not being released under the Paris Agreement' to help under-developed countries to mitigate climate change risks.

" Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, while addressing the march said, "BBC's report has claimed that 60 percent of Pakistanis do not know about climate change, however, this march speaks loud about the level of public awareness about climate change." She said all students, civil society including people from marginalized communities, government officials and media gathered to participate in Climate Action March.

Pakistan, the minister said was a responsible country and had taken huge steps in mitigating climate change serious impacts despite limited available resources. There were countries and companies responsible for bringing environmental degradation and increased emissions who owe the responsibility for helping developing countries to overcome this issue.

The climate change activists from the Federal capital presented their demands to the minister to help reduce the burden of environmental degradation and climate change impacts in the region.

She said, "I [on behalf of the government] promise the climate change activists to develop an integrated solid waste management system in the federal capital, renewable energy solutions and cutting fossil fuels share in energy, and federal capital to go on clean energy with zero emissions. We have banned plastic bags in the federal capital and will take it to the entire country." The PTI government initiated 10billion tree tsunami project after coming into power and made commitment to the nation to help preserve its forests and ecology, she said, adding Ministry of Climate Change initiated WASH, GLOF and 10 billion tree tsunami programmes, which would be completed at all costs.

She vowed to make climate action emergency to be imposed by the country's top leadership.

The climate activists and environmentalists staged climate action march across the country in major cities ( 34 cities) where students and people from all walks of life, participated to mark the urgency of climate change issue.

The participants also staged a 10 minutes die-in to show solidarity with the people dying due to climate change and chanted slogans "Our earth, our responsibility"where the protesters had placards, having different slogans and commitments writtento bring stakeholders' attention towards massive climate change.