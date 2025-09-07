Climate change-induced floods pose grave threat to Pakistan’s food security: Shahid Imran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Shahid Imran has said that climate change-induced flash floods have posed serious threats to food security in Pakistan.

Speaking to a delegation of agriculturists, here on Sunday, he said the devastating floods, recurring with increasing frequency, have damaged fertile agricultural land, disrupted food supply chains, and inflicted colossal losses worth trillions of rupees on the national economy. These damages, he added, not only affect farmers directly but also trigger ripple effects, causing shortages, inflation, and declining food accessibility for millions.

Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability, Shahid Imran noted that despite contributing less than one percent to global carbon emissions, the country remains among the most affected by climate change. He regretted that developing nations like Pakistan are paying the heaviest price for a crisis largely created by industrialized economies.

In this regard, he urged developed countries to fulfill their international commitments under climate finance agreements by providing compensation, technical assistance, and technology transfer to help Pakistan cope with the crisis.

He stressed that food insecurity has now become a major challenge, requiring urgent national and international attention. The agricultural sector, employing nearly 40 percent of Pakistan’s workforce and contributing significantly to GDP, is under severe threat from unpredictable weather patterns, water scarcity, and soil degradation caused by recurrent flooding.

Shahid Imran emphasized the need to build climate-resilient infrastructure, construct modern water reservoirs, and invest in research for flood-resistant crop varieties. He also called for enhanced global cooperation in disaster management and food security. He said that ensuring climate justice and timely international support is vital for safeguarding Pakistan’s food security and sustaining economic growth.