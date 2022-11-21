Climate change issue needs to be resolved jointly: German CG

UrduPoint.com

Dr Rudgier Lotz, Consul General of Germany based in Karachi has said that climate change is a global challenge that needs to be worked on jointly

"For the promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany, we will make arrangements for the business community's visit to Germany," he said during his visit to Quetta Press Club here on Monday.

Abdul Khaliq Rind, President of Press Club Quetta and senior journalists were also present.

The German consul general said "It was his first visit to Balochistan after his appointment.

"I will also visit more places in Balochistan in the next two days," he said adding that an exhibition related to German culture will be held in Balochistan.

The German consul general further said CPEC is an important project that will improve infrastructure in Balochistan, without a doubt, German business needs better infrastructure in the province.

